CLINTON — Residents living in and around the Clinton can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening.
Church of the Open Door will host this community event Aug. 30. The site is located at 816 13th Ave. North in Clinton.
Screenings can check for:
- The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
- HDL and LDL cholesterol levels.
- Diabetes risk.
- Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis.
- Kidney and thyroid function, and more.
Free parking is also available.
Special package pricing starts at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
