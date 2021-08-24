We are approaching the end of the summer season. Vacations are winding down, kids are headed back to school, the Showboat and LumberKings seasons have ended, and fall housecleaning awaits.
Traditionally, August has been a slow season for the financial markets and this might afford an opportunity to review where the economy is and what the trends portend.
Labor market indicators are reporting positive trends. July’s employment report came in with 943,000 jobs created. Weekly initial jobless benefit reports are trending lower, moving to pandemic lows, in part due to reopening and job creation and also ending of emergency unemployment benefits. The prime-age (25 to 54) labor participation rate reached a pandemic high of 81.8%, but still is below pre-pandemic levels of 83%.
The unemployment rate currently stands at 5.4%, well below the pandemic peak, but above pre-pandemic levels and moving in a favorable direction. The number of job openings increased to a record 10.1 million as of the end of June. Over the 12 months ending in June, hires totaled 72.1 million, separations totaled 65.2, for a net employment gain of 6.9 million. It is reported that there are still approximately 6 million unemployed, which may be due to a mismatch of job skills and geography.
For the second quarter, gross domestic product grew at a 6.5% annualized rate. Normally this would be a very strong number for an economy as large and diverse as that of the U.S., but this reading was below expectations for a large rebound with reopening this past spring. Supply chain disruptions weigh on production and growth. Businesses experiencing shipping delays are drawing down on inventories, weighing down growth. Disruptions in chip manufacturing limits production and delivery of goods ranging from autos and trucks to smart phones. Recent pandemic restrictions in China are limiting the shipment of key goods, and repatriation of production to the U.S. is still several years away. Virus infections have also reduced the number of workers available for shipping transport, whether by cargo ships or trucks. Domestic demand continues to exceed supply for a number of goods.
With demand exceeding supply, classic economics creates an inflationary situation. Goods and services have increased in price whether due to limited supply, increased materials costs, or increases in wages. In many cases, these increased costs are passed along to the consumer. Inflation fears have diminished somewhat recently with the consumer price index growing more slowly in July than in June. The Federal Reserve continues to opine that many inflationary inputs are transitory. Many of the largest increases may be behind us, but wages are rising and residential rents are moving higher, both of which are less likely to be subject to downward movements. In light of the progress the economy has made, members of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee have been commenting lately that it may be time to start tapering their bond purchasing program. Reducing bond purchases is not the same thing as raising short-term interest rates, but the stock market has reacted somewhat negatively to this news.
Yet despite the rise in inflation, strong economic growth, and strong consumer demand, bond investors remain somewhat sanguine. Bond yields have settled into ranges that do not appear consistent with other data. Markets are flush with liquidity, holding yields low. The 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell below 1.2% earlier this month after peaking at 1.74% in March. Other fixed income investments followed suit. Bond markets seem to be well prepared for the beginning of the tapering of purchases of mortgage-backed and treasury securities by the Fed.
In mathematics, the Greek letter delta signifies change. Add to this the saying that change is a constant in any economy. The annual rate of growth will likely change during the remainder of the year as year-over-year comparison becomes flatter. The economy will react to changes in virus infection and vaccination levels and the imposition of restrictions, or not, on return to work and reopening of businesses. Inflation levels and actions by the Fed will be guided by the presence of transitory factors, or their absence. With a high level of certainty, I can predict that the weather will change in the coming months.
David Helscher is a senior vice president and trust officer with Clinton National Bank.
