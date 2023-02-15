MORRISON, Ill. — The Whiteside Forum will host guest speaker and historical object expert Ralph Kennedy from Mount Carroll, Illinois on Feb. 26.
The event will take place at 2 p.m. in the Community Room of the Odell Public Library. Kennedy is the owner of Kennedy Furniture Conservation and will describe the distinction and philosophical differences of preservation, conservation and restoration of cultural and historical properties with some personal case study examples.
These case study examples will include a chest of drawers from the room where President Lincoln died, an elegant settee destroyed in a storage building, and a 1920s Woods Brothers threshing machine.
As time permits the group may look at one of his current challenges from circa 1890s Rock Falls, Illinois, or some past projects, which might include a 1913 Harley Davidson, a unique cane seat chair, a 1920s art deco oak tall-case clock made by a local farmer, and an 1826 fall-front desk from Zoar, Ohio.
Kennedy has worked with hundreds of private clients, 60 museums and several large corporations. He will have a slideshow and some hands-on items to share during his presentation. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.
For more information about this event or The Whiteside Forum, contact Marc Adami by text at (815) 718-5347 or email marcadami53@gmail.com.
The Odell Public Library is located at 307 S. Madison St. Morrison, and all Forum events are free and open to the public.
