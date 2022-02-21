The Sawmill Museum on Feb. 17 kicked off our Silos & Smokestacks series with a talk on the Underground Railroad. The series continues until the end of April. The talks start at 5:30 p.m. at the museum and are free to attend. The following is for those who couldn’t make it.
The main source is David Holmgren’s Abolitionists and Freethinkers with the Underground Railroad in Clinton County. The Lyons Library has a reference copy, and it is one of the neatest books about the county.
The route through Clinton became known as the John Brown route. Generally, fugitive slaves came to Iowa from Nebraska and Missouri. We have a harrowing story of Eliza and Celia Grayson, two fugitive slaves who came through Clinton County from Nebraska. The goal was to get through Iowa, through Quaker country in Tipton, through Protestant country in Clinton County, and over the Mississippi River to Ogle County, Illinois to get to Chicago, and then to Canada.
There are challenges. A judge fines a UR agent in Burlington, Iowa. Some proslavery towns tar and mar agents. The fugitive slaves evade US marshals, slave catchers, and bounties on their head.
Who are the agents? Iowa becomes a state in 1846, and after the 1850 Fugitive Slave Act, the UR appears in earnest in Iowa. Iowa’s agents are from New York, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. They bring with them their debate on the divinity of Christ or their deep religious beliefs. They bring temperance or a philosophy of free love and suffrage. They are abolitionists or also anti-slavery.
Their feelings on the best approach to rid America of slavery are wide ranging. Blood, marriage, or faith creates the bonds of our county’s loose network. There is no grand system of codes and secrecy of names. After all, they know each other and sometimes are in-laws.
Who is escaping? Overall, over the course of the Railroad, it seems 30,000-50,000, or around 1,000 per year, use the UR. I will admit I don’t know if this successful or just an attempt.
What pushes an enslaved person to book it for Canada? The biggest is physical abuse and sexual violence. In this environment usually came the second reason, sale. How did they punish an enslaved person mentally? They sold the matriarch or the patriarch or sold the children. Breaking of families was deeper than just familial bonds. The kinship network and power of the community is a huge support system for mental health and evidence shows it was a buttress to depression and suicidal ideation. Threatening to remove this lifeline meant action.
For agents, the push to participate in the Underground Railroad can best be understood through John Brown. John Brown’s actions created a talking point of human law versus higher law and what actions will you personally take to end a system you find morally offensive. His answers were martyrdom and perhaps what you shouldn’t do; but, the question was still presented.
For enslaved people, free African-Americans, and antislavery networks, the 1850 Fugitive Slave Act, the Kansas-Nebraska Act, the Dred Scott case, and the Anthony Burns case supply the evidence for the limitations of compromise and moderation. Our farmers engaged in the UR felt that slavery will be around forever. In fact, while the Confederacy loves to talk about state rights, in the 1850s it is the slave states that weaponize the federal government to enforce national fugitive slave laws.
The question of how to end slavery results in many kids of the agents going to fight in the Civil War to end slavery. In Clinton County, 54, and up to 74 people, are known to engage in the Underground Railroad. All pretty much between the years 1851-1861.
A typical journey for a fugitive slave in our county started in Tipton or Scott County. You had to get from Tipton to Clinton County or over the Wapsi River from Scott County to Clinton County. Richard and Almira Randall from Big Rock help up to 100 people and for sure, 16 people get to the Mississippi River. The Randalls were related to the Humphreys from Tipton. Humphrey and Randall gave the Duttons the book, Reasons for Being Infidels.
The Duttons, in Scott and Clinton counties, have the ferry over the Wapsi. David Holmgren has great stories on all of them. The freedom seekers next travel to around DeWitt. Many farmers in the area help. Like the Lums and the McDougalls, they probably don’t house fugitive slaves, but perhaps? They did help guide for sure and protect, sometimes with arms. The main spot around DeWitt is Robert Lee Smith’s farm which became Robert and Donna Cousins' farm.
In DeWitt, Judge Graham and Lawyer Samuel Burdett are instrumental. Judge Graham is also the judge who built the DeWitt Courthouse – the courthouse with the buried bell. The next location is Low Moor with the Mixes, the Palmers, and others.
In Camanche, William Watt lives just north of Swan Island. I’ve written on him before, but ultimately when you read how important free Blacks are throughout the Railroad, one can imagine his role. For example, a story often repeated is how a free Black would get on a carriage or horse to go one way to attract the marshals or slave catchers. Then the fugitive slaves would go the other way. Then there is assuaging fear. As a fugitive slave, you are putting a lot of faith in strangers. So free Blacks served as needed resources. The main Camanche house, still standing, is Horace Anthony’s, which allows for easy river access. If a house could talk, this is the house we want to hear.
Clinton’s story is well represented in this paper. You have CB Campbell and his wife, Phebe, as the main communicators. Andrew and John Bather use their greenhouse out on Sunnyside, or now 13th Avenue South, to allow fugitives to rest, away from the eyes of marshals. Perhaps there is a concrete-filled part of the hill out there.
Locally, the garrets of the houses and cornfields are often quoted as the hiding places – not secret basement rooms. US marshals need warrants to enter a house, so hiding spots don’t have to be smoke and mirrors. And the letters and codes might be more for fraternity than practically, as again at least in Clinton County, they are all largely interconnected.
In Clinton, the question is where to go across the tiver. Sometimes it is Camanche and sometimes it is the Lyons levee area. Then in Fulton, Illinois, the main record is of Frank Dodge and Elsey. They help fugitives get to Northwestern Illinois stations.
Finally, there is the question over the old stone house on Bluff Boulevard. My historical method is that extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. The evidence is scant for the house. The evidence only appears in the 1910s when it becomes a tourist camp. Magically, stories about slave ghosts are the main evidence for it being a station. I always wonder why a slave ghost would haunt the people that helped them for a day and not the people that enslaved them for decades. Then, we see in the 1920s, a story published of how the slaves left Illinois to Iowa through the old stone house, which makes no sense.
Really, the only important question is why the stone house gets the credit when the Horace Anthony house has an actual record and is on the Registry. Also, the confirmed fugitive slave story ends in the two sisters being captured in Chicago. It has all you need for a historic house lesson.
The stone house seemingly is a Pony Express house which makes it cool for our town’s memory. We know that Freeman Foster acquired the property in June 5, 1846. Then his son Joseph T Foster had it, and then in 1891, the property became part of the Wilder Park Addition.
Joseph T did fight in the Civil War, but there is no mention of his role in any of the Underground Railroad activities, probably because he was 20 when the war started. One imagines that Joseph T Foster being in Company B with Samuel Burdett created the myth. There is a whole entire nation of people and ideas in between John Brown and someone pro-Union. Two million fought for the Union in the Civil War but a few hundred in each state were involved with the Underground Railroad, most for a few times and most passively.
A dozen, 16 at a time, fugitive slaves came through Clinton County. Maybe a total of 100 or more people are assisted by county residents on their journey to freedom. It is the agency of the fugitive slaves like the man/wife duo who posed as slave owner and slave to trick a boat caption. The UR agent let the magic happen, and years later, they left that message. They were not the heroes but rather they did their part to assist people like the Graysons, who were fleeing for their freedom.
Matt Parbs is the director of Clinton's Sawmill Museum, which is hosting its Winter Speaker Series. The next presentation will Feb. 24, when Bill Misiewicz will lead a special program about Duke Slater. The museum is located at 2231 Grant St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.