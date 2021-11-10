Nov. 14
The Church of the Visitation in Camanche, will host its Altar and Rosary holiday bazaar and luncheon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a quilt raffle, holiday bazaar, silent auction and luncheon-to-go. The church is located at 1028 Middle Road, Camanche.
Nov. 21
Clinton Bowling Association’s Craft and Vendor Show will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Triple Play in Fulton, Illinois. Vendors will represent Mary Kay, Paparazzi, Tastefully Simple, Scentsy, Color Street, Barnwood Magnolia Studios, D&S Crafts, Pampered Chef, Pink Zebra, Sammi & Chey’s Creations and more.
Dec. 2 to 4
All are invited to mark their calendars for the Morrison Community Hospital Foundation’s 2021 Holiday Tour of Homes in Morrison, Illinois.
“The Halls Be Decked” will be Dec. 2-4 as a part of the Morrison Christmas Walk weekend. Homes that will be featured are the Dale Belt/Lori Neighbor home, Rich and Lynelle Criss home, Jean Decker home and the Loren and Connie Tenboer home.
Along with touring four homes decorated for the holidays, attendees will be treated to a coffee time at the “Kaffee Haus,” held in the new conference room of the Morrison Community Hospital, where coffee, hot apple cider, and an array of Christmas goodies will be offered.
While enjoying coffee time, there will be an opportunity to place secret bids for the centerpieces and Christmas trees that will adorn the room and halls of the hospital’s new foyer.
The festivities will begin Thursday evening with an “Evening of Tidings & Candles”, an exclusive preview evening limited to 100 guests where one can stroll through the homes without the crowds and enjoy hors d’ouvres and decadent Christmas goodies at the Kaffee Haus at your leisure. This special night will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with the Kaffee Haus being open until 9 p.m. Tickets will be available for $100 person.
The homes will be open on Friday, Dec. 3 from 2 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the Kaffee Haus being open until 5 p.m. Tickets for Friday and Saturday will be $12.50 per person and include Christmas cookies, coffee and hot apple cider.
Tickets are now available and can be ordered by sending a check to “MCH Foundation” for the amount of tickets you wish (either the premier night limited to 100 tickets at $100 each, or the regular tour days at $12.50 each) to Rich Criss, 603 Diamond Court, Morrison, IL 61270 along with a self-addressed, stamped envelope. Tickets will be returned via the mail within three business days.
Brochures with the ticket request forms can be secured by visiting Fitzgerald Pharmacy, Emmanuel Reformed Church office, Morrison Community Hospital’s front desk and Happy Joe’s in Morrison.
Dec. 4
Lyons Winter Festival
Lyons Winter Festival will be from 9 a.m. to noon. Stroll the Lyons Neighborhood in Clinton for a day of kids’ activities and shopping specials. Look to make an ornament, decorate a cookie and enjoy some hot chocolate. Santa will be in his house to hear kids’ Christmas wishes.
Dec. 5
Lyons Christmas Walk will be from 4-6 p.m. Enjoy the live and decorated windows in the Lyons Neighborhood. Stop to see Santa as well as enjoy our S’more making station in Lyons Four Square Park. Follow Us on Facebook for more updates.
Dec. 17, 18 and 19
After losing the 2020-2021 season to COVID-19 restrictions, the 85-member Voices of Praise of the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Morrison, Illinois is thrilled to be back and cordially invites the area to experience its Christmas presentation, “The Carols of Christmas-the Sequel!”.
There will be three performances, Friday and Sunday evenings, Dec. 17 and 19 at 7 p.m. and a Saturday afternoon, Dec. 18 matinee at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of Emmanuel Reformed Church, 202 E. Morris St., Morrison.
Under the direction of ministry coordinator Rich Criss, “Voices of Praise” is composed of those from the Sanctuary Choir of the Emmanuel Reformed Church as well as members of other churches. Members travel from as far as 100 miles away to rehearsals from Monticello and Clinton, and the Illinois towns of Sterling, Chadwick, Hanover, Rock Falls, Milledgeville, Fulton and Mount Carroll. This concert includes a list of 11 medleys of many of the most beloved Christmas carols sung in a huge variety of musical styles guaranteed to please all ages.
Some of the carols included are Hark the Herald; O Come, O Come Emmanuel; Joy to the World; Infant Holy, Infant Lowly; Away in a Manger; The First Noel; Silent Night; O Holy Night and many more. No tickets are needed for this concert, which lasts just over an hour. A free-will offering will be received. All ages are welcome and the church is handicapped accessible. A fellowship hour will follow all performances, hosted by the women of Emmanuel.
A free shuttle bus will be provided for one hour prior to and following all three performances. This shuttle bus will pick up from Ebenezer Reformed Church’s parking lot just two blocks south of Emmanuel’s campus dropping you off at the curb in front of Emmanuel.
