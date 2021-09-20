FULTON, Ill. — First Reformed Church is offering a study of Dr. Alvin Schmidt’s “How Christianity Changed The World” on Wednesdays from Sept. 29 to Nov. 17 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at First Reformed Church, 510 15th Ave., Fulton.
Enter through the side door from the parking lot on Sixth Street.
There is no cost except the cost of the book if you do not purchase the book yourself.
For more information, call the church office at (815) 589-2203 or message the church through its Facebook page at First Reformed Church Fulton Illinois.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.