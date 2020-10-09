CLINTON — The children of Don and Joan Hurla happily announce their parents' 50th wedding anniversary. The former Joan Stepanek and Don Hurla were married on October 10th, 1970 at All Saints Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. They are the parents of two children, Mr. Christopher (Amy) Hurla of Saint Paul, Minnesota and Mrs. Amy (Gary) Lawson of Santa Rosa, California. Don and Joan have six grandchildren, Ben, Alex, Sam, Sydney, Michael and Audrey.
Wishing you love and happiness!! Your family.
