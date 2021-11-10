Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. High 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.