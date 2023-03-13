DEWITT — When Karen Smith looks back on the past three decades of her life, she can say with certainty that mental health challenges can happen to anyone.
“It doesn’t matter what class or age you are or whether you come by it genetically or through trauma. It can happen to anybody at any point in their life really,” said the 48-year-old wife and mother of two who works to raise awareness by sharing her own family’s struggles. Both of Smith’s young adult sons and her husband struggle with mental health challenges, including forms of anxiety, depression and PTSD, among others.
“I’m trying to let people know it’s OK. It’s out there, and it’s not shameful,” said Smith, who will share her story in Maquoketa on March 30 at Maquoketa First Lutheran Church, 210 E. Platt St. The event, which is sponsored by the Maquoketa Woman’s Club and Baldwin Woman’s Club, begins with a soup supper from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. Smith will speak and take questions.
Lynn Bopes, the coordinator of disability services for Jackson County, will be available to answer questions and share information about resources.
The event will go to about 8 p.m. Free-will donations are welcome.
“Since I married my husband 28 years ago, I have been supporting a loved one with some form of mental illness,” Smith said in a recent phone interview. Her oldest son was diagnosed when he was about 5. Her youngest son was 16.
In October 2021, one of her sons had a setback. That night she decided to hike across Iowa in the name of mental health awareness and share her family’s story in the hopes of bringing others out of the darkness. She chronicles her family’s journey, her training, and more on her Facebook page MMMH Walk Across Iowa. MMMH stands for Moms on a Mission for Mental Health.
For three weeks last summer, she trekked 280 miles across the state, with her parents following her in their RV for support two weeks and her husband doing it the last week.
“I talked to so many people on the way. People would come up to me and say ‘I saw you walking way back there. What are you doing?’” she said. It gave her the chance to have conversations about mental health and the stigma surrounding it. “That was one of the things I hoped would come out of it to get more people thinking about it.”
She’s going to do a different route this summer and is training both on a treadmill and outside when weather permits.
“My hope is talking about it, putting it out there in the open will help people,” Smith said. “Maybe it will make them feel not so lonely. It might help others feel braver and speak up for help.”
Lisa Gottschalk, president of the Maquoketa Woman’s Club, and Christine Gent, president for the Baldwin Woman’s Club, invite all members of the community to come to the presentation.
“The mission of our state president, Nancy Tabor (of Jackson County), during her term which runs from 2022 through 2024, is to raise awareness of two key areas: mental health and human trafficking,” Gottschalk said. Last November, the two clubs sponsored a human trafficking program at the Voy Theatre. More than 100 people attended.
The 47 woman’s clubs across Iowa are hosting programs to raise awareness of these two topics throughout Tabor’s presidency.
