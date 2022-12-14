IOWA CITY — Brooke Jasper, a student in the University of Iowa's College of Pharmacy from DeWitt, is one of 46 future pharmacists who recently completed the Healthcare Business Leadership program.
The leadership program teaches students how to understand and make effective business decisions regarding teamwork, finance, conflict management, entrepreneurship, and how to leverage healthcare data to improve outcomes and decision-making.
"The Healthcare Leadership Business Program allows students to understand the non-clinical side of pharmacy, by teaching students how to operate and manage a successful pharmacy that both grows the profession and improves patient care," said Sydney Ross, Class of 2024 and the chief executive officer of the program.
The program requires students to attend six Saturday modules over a 12-month period. Module topics for 2022 included Effective Negotiations, Finance for Clinicians, Decision Making, High Performance Leadership, Entrepreneurship, and Strategic Hiring. Upon completion of the program, students receive three semester hours of academic credit.
Graduating its seventh class this fall, the HBL program continues to evolve and expand. A collaboration between the Colleges of Pharmacy and Dentistry was created for 2023, allowing dentistry students to apply for the program. In addition, completion of the program – as well as other pharmacy elective courses – can count towards the College of Pharmacy's new Leadership Certificate, which is offered in collaboration with Iowa's Tippie College of Business.
