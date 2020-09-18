CLINTON — Lois Schweinefus Jellings will celebrate her 95th birthday September 26. Due to Covid there will be no party. Cards would be appreciated and may be sent to her home in Clinton or to P.O. Box 122, Clermont, IA 52135.
Jellings celebrates 95th birthday
Pam Reedy
