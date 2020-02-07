CLINTON — Jerome Burken of Clinton (Elvira) will celebrate his 80th birthday with an open house from 3-7 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Low Moor Community Center. Relatives and friends are invited. Gifts should be omitted.
Burken was born February 10, 1940 in Jackson County to Victor and Martha Burken. He married Janis Hoffmann Sept. 14, 1963 in Sugar Creek.
Burken is the father of Ron (Sandy) of Camanche, Randy (Cindy) of Clarence, Renae (Russ) Huesmann of Bettendorf, Gary (Jennifer) and Greg (Jamie), both of Clinton and Lisa (Spence) Leighton of Granger. He has 15 grandchildren. Burken is a farmer.
