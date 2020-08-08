CLINTON — Meet and Greet 60th wedding anniversary celebration for Larry and Susie Judd will be held Aug. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. below the Candlelight Restaurant.
Larry and Susie Judd were married Aug. 20, 1960 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clinton. Feel free to wear a mask. Social distancing will be adhered to. No gifts please.
They have 3 children, Kimberli (Paul) Johnston of Waukesha, WI, Kevin (MaryJo) Judd of Excelsior, MN and Scott (Shelly) Judd of Clinton.
