Rose Marie and Fred Kamrath celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on August 6th. The couple were married in 1960 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Clinton, Iowa.
Kamraths married 60 years
Pam Reedy
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
CLINTON [mdash] Olav H. Hafskolt, 94, of Clinton, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Bickford in Clinton. There will be no services; cremation will take place at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be…
Reverend Arley T. Downie, age 88 of Fulton, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Generations of Rock Island. Arrangements are pending with the McDonald Funeral Home in Sterling.
Most Popular
Articles
- Several Clinton firefighters test positive for COVID-19
- 11 Illinois counties at warning level for coronavirus
- ADM responds to wrongful death lawsuit
- River Bend school changes plans after rise in COVID cases in Whiteside County
- Clinton man charged with attempted murder in Thursday night shooting
- City eyes roundabouts in reconstruction plan
- COVID can't stop 3M school supply drive
- City, developer offer compromise for Ninth Avenue residents
- COVID counts continue to climb
- Parr, Wierenga charged with drug offenses
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.