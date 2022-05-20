LANARK, Ill. - Kid-focused games and activities will set up June 4 in Lanark City Park.
The Kids' Summer Fun Fair, which is free to all, runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature make-and-take projects, games, bubbles, a scavenger hunt, and much more. Businesses and organizations, such as Girl Scouts and local artist Rachel Burkholder, will be on hand to offer information on the kid-centered activities they offer.
Spaces are still available for other organizations to present their opportunities for kids' activities. Call Alisha at (815) 858-5511 by May 27 to reserve a free location. The event is sponsored by the Celebrate Lanark Committee; visit the Celebrate Lanark Facebook page for additional information.
