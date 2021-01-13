Education digest logo

CEDAR RAPIDS — Kirkwood Community College has released its Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester. These students have achieved a 3.3 grade-point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.

Kirkwood students from the area earning this distinction are:

Andrew

Heather Tindell

Bellevue

Kara Boeckenstedt

Paxton Felderman

Allison Hager

Mikenzie Kilburg

Austin Michels

Alyx Sieverding

Grace Sprank

Bryant

Tory Sullivan

Camanche

Caleb Delzell

Ben Vogel

Charlotte

Will Martin

Amy Roling

Clinton

Kelly Clark

Tanner Dickherber

Marissa Fullick

Olivia Gossard

Rachael Hensley

Zach Hoffman

Hunter Hugunin

Brooke Mulholland

Grant Rickertsen

Jacob Rose

Natalie Spooner

Nevaeh Wagoner

Delmar

James Linden

Fulton, Illinois

Shelby Hodge

Kearston Norman

Grand Mound

Caleb Banowetz

Levi Riedesel

La Motte

Kylee Haxmeier

Lost Nation

Jacob Fuehring

Damon Hainstock

Briana Stol

Maquoketa

Chiara Atienza

Riley Caven

Hailey Klemme

Logan Manders

Austin Schmidt

Morrison, Illinois

Claire Coons

Mary Tegeler

Preston

Jacob Petersen

Sabula

Zachary Meyer

St. Donatus

Caleb Hingtgen

Sterling, Illinois

Jacob Kessler

Wheatland

Sammie Flagel

Addie Luepker

Tyler Rowold

Alex Smith

Tags

Trending Video