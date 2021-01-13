CEDAR RAPIDS — Kirkwood Community College has released its Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester. These students have achieved a 3.3 grade-point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.
Kirkwood students from the area earning this distinction are:
Andrew
Heather Tindell
Bellevue
Kara Boeckenstedt
Paxton Felderman
Allison Hager
Mikenzie Kilburg
Austin Michels
Alyx Sieverding
Grace Sprank
Bryant
Tory Sullivan
Camanche
Caleb Delzell
Ben Vogel
Charlotte
Will Martin
Amy Roling
Clinton
Kelly Clark
Tanner Dickherber
Marissa Fullick
Olivia Gossard
Rachael Hensley
Zach Hoffman
Hunter Hugunin
Brooke Mulholland
Grant Rickertsen
Jacob Rose
Natalie Spooner
Nevaeh Wagoner
Delmar
James Linden
Fulton, Illinois
Shelby Hodge
Kearston Norman
Grand Mound
Caleb Banowetz
Levi Riedesel
La Motte
Kylee Haxmeier
Lost Nation
Jacob Fuehring
Damon Hainstock
Briana Stol
Maquoketa
Chiara Atienza
Riley Caven
Hailey Klemme
Logan Manders
Austin Schmidt
Morrison, Illinois
Claire Coons
Mary Tegeler
Preston
Jacob Petersen
Sabula
Zachary Meyer
St. Donatus
Caleb Hingtgen
Sterling, Illinois
Jacob Kessler
Wheatland
Sammie Flagel
Addie Luepker
Tyler Rowold
Alex Smith
