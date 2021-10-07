CEDAR RAPIDS - Kirkwood Community College has released its Dean's List for the summer 2021 semester. These students have achieved a 3.3 grade-point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.

Local students named to the Dean's List include:

Bellevue

Kara Boeckenstedt

Calamus

Caitlin Hart

Clinton

Alazar Amensisa

DeWitt

Logan Hofer

Fulton, Illinois

Kearston Norman

Goose Lake

Grace Lee

Maquoketa

Chiara Atienza

Morrison, Illinois

Claire Coons

Laura Zuidema

Saint Donatus

McKenna Hingtgen

Wheatland

Sammie Flagel

