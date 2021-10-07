CEDAR RAPIDS - Kirkwood Community College has released its Dean's List for the summer 2021 semester. These students have achieved a 3.3 grade-point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.
Local students named to the Dean's List include:
Bellevue
Kara Boeckenstedt
Calamus
Caitlin Hart
Clinton
Alazar Amensisa
DeWitt
Logan Hofer
Fulton, Illinois
Kearston Norman
Goose Lake
Grace Lee
Maquoketa
Chiara Atienza
Morrison, Illinois
Claire Coons
Laura Zuidema
Saint Donatus
McKenna Hingtgen
Wheatland
Sammie Flagel
