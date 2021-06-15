CEDAR RAPIDS — Kirkwood Community College’s Class of 2021 includes the following local graduates:

Bellevue: Paxton Felderman, Allison Hager, Austin Michels, Lydia Mootz and Grace Sprank.

Calamus: Jason Daniel.

Camanche: Tanner Dickherber and Taiton Vogel.

Charlotte: Amy Roling.

Clinton: Jeremy Davis, Olivia Gossard, Rachael Hensley, Connor Hyde, Sophia Kaczinski, Megan Roach, Natalie Spooner and Crystal Watts.

DeWitt: Brooke Burken and Nathaniel Kinney.

La Motte: Kylee Haxmeier.

Maquoketa: Tiffany Hoffman, Parker Nemmers and Jaydon Whaley.

Preston: Ty Cain and Curtis Hartung.

Rock Falls, Illinois: Payton Murray.

Wheatland: Tyler Rowold and Lane Von Muenster.

