CEDAR RAPIDS — Kirkwood Community College’s Class of 2021 includes the following local graduates:
Bellevue: Paxton Felderman, Allison Hager, Austin Michels, Lydia Mootz and Grace Sprank.
Calamus: Jason Daniel.
Camanche: Tanner Dickherber and Taiton Vogel.
Charlotte: Amy Roling.
Clinton: Jeremy Davis, Olivia Gossard, Rachael Hensley, Connor Hyde, Sophia Kaczinski, Megan Roach, Natalie Spooner and Crystal Watts.
DeWitt: Brooke Burken and Nathaniel Kinney.
La Motte: Kylee Haxmeier.
Maquoketa: Tiffany Hoffman, Parker Nemmers and Jaydon Whaley.
Preston: Ty Cain and Curtis Hartung.
Rock Falls, Illinois: Payton Murray.
Wheatland: Tyler Rowold and Lane Von Muenster.
