CLINTON — Learn how to save on college costs by finding and applying for scholarships at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ upcoming Scholarship Night that will begin at 5 p.m. Feb. 1.
Clinton, Muscatine and Scott community colleges will each host a scholarship information session to help both current students and those interested in attending college learn the tips and tricks of earning extra money to help reduce college costs.
Topics will include information about dozens of EICC scholarships, including Iowa’s Last Dollar Program, as well as how to find and apply for scholarships, write a strong goal statement and determine what to include in scholarship applications.
The deadline to apply for EICC fall scholarships is March 1 and the deadline for spring is Nov. 1. There is something for everyone, not just the top of the class. While some scholarships are based on academic excellence, many others are based on factors such as financial need, community involvement or area of study. Everyone is encouraged to apply.
For more information, contact the college at:
- Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton, 244-7000.
- Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St., Muscatine, (563) 288-6000.
- Scott Community College, 500 Belmont Road, Bettendorf, (563) 441-4000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.