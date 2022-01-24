AMES – The Iowa Learning Farms conservation webinar taking place Jan. 26 at noon will feature Adam Janke, assistant professor in natural resources ecology and management and extension wildlife specialist at Iowa State University, and Kaycie Waters, natural resources field specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
Janke is a trained wildlife biologist who is active in regional and national efforts for wildlife conservation and education. He conducts research and education on finding opportunities for strengthening wildlife habitat conservation in working landscapes in Iowa and throughout the Midwest. Waters works to create natural resources education programs for county use, and also assists in the coordination of the Iowa Master Conservationist Program.
In the webinar, “The Iowa Master Conservationist Program: Planting Seeds of Conservation,” Janke and Waters will provide an overview of the Iowa Master Conservationist Program offered through ISU Extension and Outreach, its history and recognitions received, the instructional model, and the value participants have received from it. The program for local conservation leaders and professionals blends online and in-person learning that equips participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to make informed decisions about natural resources and to become local leaders and educators.
“This program is focused on helping individuals with an interest in the sustainability of Iowa’s natural resources to become better stewards of those resources,” said Janke. “We encourage anyone with an interest to learn more to participate and enroll to become a Master Conservationist.”
“Our hope is that attendees will see how they could partner with the Iowa Master Conservationist Program to create a community of passionate conservationists that are engaged in local communities advocating for conservation practices and policies to ensure a sustainable future for Iowa’s landscape,” said Waters.
Participants in Iowa Learning Farms Conservation Webinars are encouraged to ask questions of the presenters. People from all backgrounds and areas of interest are encouraged to join.
Webinar access instructions
To participate in the live webinar, shortly before noon CST Jan. 26:
Click this URL, or type this web address into your internet browser: https://iastate.zoom.us/j/364284172
Or, go to https://iastate.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 364 284 172.
Or, join from a dial-in phone line: Dial +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 876 9923; meeting ID 364 284 172.
The webinar will also be recorded and archived on the ILF website, so that it can be watched at any time. Archived webinars are available at https://www.iowalearningfarms.org/page/webinars.
A Certified Crop Adviser board-approved continuing education unit has been applied for. Those who participate in the live webinar are eligible. Information about how to apply to receive the CEU will be provided at the end of the live webinar.
