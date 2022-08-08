CLINTON – Inspired by the experience of replacing a Clinton girl’s stolen bicycle, Lemke Funeral Homes owners Mike and Tina Goddard have implemented a new program called “Get Another Bike on Mike” to replace bicycles stolen from Clinton youths.
The idea started a few weeks ago, after Mike Goddard received a call from his daughter, Lemke Funeral Homes Executive Associate Michelle Goddard. She informed him of a kids’ bicycle laying in Clinton Lawn Cemetery. In an attempt to find its owner, Mike posted about the bicycle on Facebook.
Two mothers responded – one the mother of a young boy, the other the mother of a girl. The fact that the bicycle was a boy’s bike determined who it belonged to.
“Then, I told my wife, I said, ‘Boy, that poor little girl, you know, is still out of a bike’. So I said, ‘You know what, let’s just buy her a bike,’” he said.
On July 24, 11-year-old Zaylee Busley, her mother Jessica Busley, and Mike went to Walmart together. Zaylee’s bicycle that had been stolen had cost $140, but she kept looking at one for the price of $40 more.
Mike decided that was the bicycle she needed to have. Jessica was ecstatic, crying tears of happiness.
“Then I kind of moved to, ‘You know what? Why don’t we just buy all these kids a bike when they get stolen?’” he said.
The next day, on July 25, the “Get Another Bike on Mike” program became officially active.
City statistics point to the losses experienced through bike thefts. According to the Clinton Police Department, from Jan. 1, 2021, through July 31, 81 bicycles were reported stolen. Twenty-two of them were recovered.
Under the Goddards’ program, the recipient of a replacement bicycle must be 11 years old or younger and live within the city of Clinton. After the family of the recipient has provided Mike with a copy of the police report detailing the theft, Mike will then decide if the child qualifies for a replacement.
If he determines that they do in fact qualify, either a similar bicycle or one that’s been chosen by the recipient at a $150 maximum value will be purchased, along with a new bicycle lock.
The next recipient has not yet been chosen, but Mike says Lemke Funeral Homes will continue the program for as long as it’s financially possible.
After the purchase of Zaylee’s new bicycle, Mike met with a member of Walmart’s management team who told him that the retail corporation may be able to help him offset the costs of bicycles bought as part of the program.
Compared to other services Lemke Funeral Homes provides, the program shares the commonality of being a way to help people with a loss they’ve experienced.
“Business owners need to give back, and not just rely on the city to have to do everything all the time,” Mike said. “If we all kind of pitch in and do something for people and for this town, it makes the town a lot better.”
More information on the “Get Another Bike on Mike” program can be found online at lemkefuneralhomes.com.
