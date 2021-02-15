MORRISON, Ill. — The theme for the Lenten season at the Methodist Church in Morrison is “Listening for God,” as opposed to “listening to God.”
This is based on Psalms 37: 7, “Be still before the Lord, and wait patiently for him.” The ideas of waiting and patience will be a portion Pastor Cal Haines’ Lenten messages.
Lent will begin on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17, continuing to Easter Sunday on April 4. Haines will focus on the idea of “listening for”, which will entail each of us pausing to be with just God, one on one, listening in order to have a deeper relationship him.
The Morrison United Methodist Church asks people to join worship either in person or on YouTube. Call Kelli Kohl at (815) 499-3383 to reserve a place at the person-to-person worship or watch on the YouTube Channel. After bringing YouTube up, type in Morrison United Methodist Church and look for a purple M. Scroll to find the correct date either for Wednesday, Feb. 17 for Ash Wednesday or join on Sundays in the same way.
