MAQUOKETA — Leopold benches are a great addition to any yard or garden. A workshop is being held on Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Hurstville Interpretive Center for participants to build their own Leopold bench.
Bench kits can also be picked up to build at home.
Cost is $40 for treated lumber and $25 for recycled wood. The workshop will be held outdoors, so please dress accordingly. To keep group sizes small, participants can sign up for a time slot between 1 and 4 p.m. either day.
Call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 to register or for more information. The registration deadline is Oct. 16. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is located 1 mile north of Maquoketa off U.S. 61.
