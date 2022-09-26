CLINTON — Community Action of Eastern Iowa will accept applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program starting Oct. 1 for households with elderly and/or disabled members. All other low-income households may apply on Nov. 1.
This program is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Iowa Department of Human Rights/DCAA, and has been established to help qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their primary heating costs. The program will provide supplemental assistance based on several factors. Those factors include total household income, household size, dwelling type, and type of heating fuel, among others.
Applicants will need to furnish some form of identification, a copy of their most recent heating and electric bill, and proof of all household members’ gross income for the past 30 days, the most recent 12 months, or the past calendar year.
Applicants in Scott, Clinton, Cedar, and Muscatine counties should contact Community Action of Eastern Iowa. For more information, or to apply, call (563) 324-3236 or 1-866-324-3236 or online at www.caeiowa.org. Last year, approximately 9,900 households received assistance. The last day to apply is April 30, 2023.
