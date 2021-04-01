CLINTON — Iowa’s Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway turns 15 years old this spring. The byway, managed by the nonprofit Prairie Rivers of Iowa, was originally designated as one of the now 14 Iowa Byways by the Iowa Department of Transportation in 2006.
The 460-mile route in Iowa runs entirely across the state, from Clinton in the east to Council Bluffs in the west. It follows Iowa’s section of the nation’s first improved transcontinental road that goes from Times Square in New York City to San Francisco.
This past February, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation announced the byway was chosen as a National Scenic Byway, joining 150 already designated in the program. Now designated the Lincoln Highway National Heritage Byway, it joins the Loess Hill National Scenic Byway as the only two in the state with the national designation.
In 1913, Carl Fisher, then the president of the Prest-O-Lite Company (an early manufacturer of automobile headlights), proposed the “Coast-to-Coast Rock Highway,” a road across America. After a fellow enthusiast, Lincoln Highway Association President Henry B. Joy, suggested the name be changed to honor the memory of Abraham Lincoln, along with an appeal to patriotic Americans for support, the idea for the Lincoln Highway was born.
The now well-recognized “Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway” signs were erected to direct travelers at each turn along the way. Videos and travel brochures have been created detailing the route, its attractions, breweries, distilleries, wineries and recreational opportunities, along with children’s activities.
Corridor management and interpretive master plans were developed by Prairie Rivers using guidance from the Iowa DOT and the Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway Advisory Board. Twenty-two interpretive panels have been installed to guide travelers through Iowa communities like Belle Plaine, Tama, Montour, Nevada, Ogden, Grand Junction, Jefferson, Scranton, Westside and Arcadia, with more being planned.
For Lincoln Highway National Heritage Byway maps, information guides, history and more, visit prrcd.org.
