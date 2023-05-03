DEWITT — Clinton County emergency personnel, children, families and outdoor recreation opportunities are among those receiving support from the LincolnWay Community Foundation, which is awarding more than $40,700 to nonprofits and charitable organizations through its annual grant cycle.
“These grants are supported by the annual payout from the Foundation’s endowment,” said Amanda Willimack, the foundation’s executive director. “We appreciate generous local donors who have given to our endowment to make this support possible.”
Recipients include:
• Project Linus: $500 for blankets.
• United Methodist Church: $2,000 for a summer lunch box program.
• DeWitt Fire Department: $2,500 for an ice rescue response kit.
• DeWitt Schools: $850 for a children’s theater camp.
• Charlotte Little League: $1,417 for dugout benches and bases.
• Clinton County Visiting Nurse Association: $1,000 for a new mom program.
• Cal-Wheat Hometown Pride: $1,500 for a Calamus fitness center.
• Wheatland Betterment: $1,000 for a Wheatland mural.
• Delmar Development: $2,000 for Delmar Depot disc golf.
• Clinton County Ag Society: $2,000 for educational activities at the fair.
• Goose Lake Fire Department: $5,250 for firefighting helmets.
The Foundation also is providing three grants as part of multi-year project commitments:
• DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation: $4,000 for the Fieldstone project.
• DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation: $2,250 for second-grade bike helmets.
• DeWitt Community Library: $5,000 payment toward the new library facility.
New this year is a partnership with Hawkeye Solar, which added $9,500 to the grant pool from its own funds with the Foundation and supported three projects that benefit Grand Mound and the Central DeWitt Community School District:
• City of Grand Mound: $5,000 for a splash pad.
• Central DeWitt Community School District: $3,000 for Ekstrand Park & Playground.
• American Legion in Grand Mound: $1,500 for a cemetery project.
Gifts to endowment funds at the Community Foundation are eligible for the Endow Iowa 25% State Tax Credit if made by June 1, 2023. Community members can contribute to endowment funds established by nonprofits, which provide sustainable sources of income for essential community service organizations.
The Foundation offers many opportunities to improve quality of life by addressing an array of local issues, both through grantmaking and community leadership. To learn more about establishing a fund or making a gift, contact Willimack at lwcf@dbqfoundation.org or (563) 212-2812.
