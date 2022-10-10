LOW MOOR - Living Faith Parish, which includes Low Moor UMC and Lyons Trinity UMC, will host their annual pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Low Moor Community Center.
The breakfast will include pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits, homemade sausage gravy, juice and coffee. Cost is $9 for adults, $5 for children 4 to 12 and children under 4 are free. The event will also feature a bake sale and craft sale.
A worship service will be held at 10 a.m. at the Low Moor United Methodist Church. Everyone is invited to attend the service and breakfast. For more information call 242-1439.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.