PEORIA, Ill. — More than 2600 students were named to Bradley University’s dean’s list for spring 2020. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.

Local residents include:

- Alison Poole of Polo, Illinois.

- Ian Hunter of Mount Carroll, Illinois.

- Jordan Drolema of Polo.

- Avary Bielema of Morrison, Illinois.

- Jasmine Sturrup of Milledgeville, Illinois.

- Christopher Green of Sterling, Illinois.

- Marc Gaskin of Long Grove.

- Shelby Puckett of Clinton.

- Samantha Sippel of Thomson, Illinois.

- Colten Peterson of Rock Falls, Illinois.

