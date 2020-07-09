PEORIA, Ill. — More than 2600 students were named to Bradley University’s dean’s list for spring 2020. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Local residents include:
- Alison Poole of Polo, Illinois.
- Ian Hunter of Mount Carroll, Illinois.
- Jordan Drolema of Polo.
- Avary Bielema of Morrison, Illinois.
- Jasmine Sturrup of Milledgeville, Illinois.
- Christopher Green of Sterling, Illinois.
- Marc Gaskin of Long Grove.
- Shelby Puckett of Clinton.
- Samantha Sippel of Thomson, Illinois.
- Colten Peterson of Rock Falls, Illinois.
