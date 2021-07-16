PEORIA, Illinois — Several local students graduated from Bradley University in May. They are:
– Christopher Green of Sterling, Illinois, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in interactive media game design.
– Cameron Niesman of Pearl City, Illinois, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in accounting.
– Colten Peterson of Rock Falls, Illinois, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in social work.
– Alison Poole, of Polo, Illinois, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in chemistry.
– Shelby Puckett of Clinton graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing degree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.