PEORIA, Illinois — Several local students graduated from Bradley University in May. They are:

– Christopher Green of Sterling, Illinois, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in interactive media game design.

– Cameron Niesman of Pearl City, Illinois, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in accounting.

– Colten Peterson of Rock Falls, Illinois, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in social work.

– Alison Poole, of Polo, Illinois, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in chemistry.

– Shelby Puckett of Clinton graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing degree.

