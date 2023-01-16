PEORIA, Ill. — More than 1,800 students were named to Bradley's Fall 2022 dean's list. To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Local students named to the list include:
• Macy Puckett of Clinton, majoring in nursing.
• Megan Schave of Chadwick, Ill., majoring in social work.
• Torey Leverton of Lanark, Ill., majoring in music education vocal.
• Ella Williams of Pearl City, Ill., majoring in early childhood education ESL endorsement.
• Lennon Allison of Rock Falls, Ill., majoring in social work.
• Kennedi Oltmans of Rock Falls, majoring in nursing.
• Anna Marks of Rock Falls, majoring in game art.
• Camryn Johnson of Rock Falls, majoring in criminology.
• Sofia Scott of Morrison, Ill., majoring in music & entertainment Industry.
• Clara Bush of Morrison, majoring in marketing, social media marketing.
• Samantha Ramirez of Thomson, Ill., majoring in music education instrumental.
