BLOOMINGTON, ILL. - Illinois Wesleyan University's Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year consisted of 771 students from 28 states and 15 countries.
The following local students made the list:
- Cassie Osborn of Morrison, Illinois, a sophomore majoring in music education.
- Liana Rosenstiel of Pearl City, Illinois, a sophomore majoring in elementary education.
To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight As.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.