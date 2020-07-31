BLOOMINGTON, ILL. — The following local students have been named to Illinois Wesleyan University’s dean’s list:
• Nima Arunima, of Rock Falls, Illinois, a sophomore majoring in biology.
• Grace Norton, of Lanark, Illinois, a junior majoring in neuroscience.
• Cassie Osborn, of Morrison, Illinois, a first-year student majoring in music education.
• Liana Rosenstiel, of Pearl City, Illinois, a first-year student majoring in elementary education.
• Valeria Viteri-Pflucker, of Polo, Illinois, a sophomore majoring in physics.
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight As.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.