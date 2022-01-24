DeKALB, Ill. – Northern Illinois University has announced its fall 2021 Dean’s List students. Local students who achieved this honor include:
Clinton
Athei Chagai, College of Visual and Performing Arts Dean’s List, Dance Performance – B.F.A.
Cassandra VanZuiden, College of Health & Human Sciences Dean’s List, Nursing.
Erie, Illinois
Kylie Chenoweth, College of Business Dean’s List, Human Resource Management.
Lyndon, Illinois
Zailey Greeno, College of Health & Human Sciences Dean’s List.
Morrison, Illinois
Sarah Screnock, College of Health & Human Sciences Dean’s List, Communicative Disorders.
Quinn Sedig, College of Visual and Performing Arts Dean’s List, Art Studio.
Kay Smith, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean’s List, General Emphasis.
Rock Falls, Illinois
Megan Christensen, College of Health & Human Sciences Dean’s List, Health Sciences-General.
Jordan Clevenger, College of Education Dean’s List, Early Childhood Education.
Bry Ganther, College of Business Dean’s List, Undeclared Business.
Payton Lenox, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean’s List, Environmental Studies – B.S.
Emily Marcum, College of Education Dean’s List, Early Childhood Education.
Megan Marcum, College of Education Dean’s List, ELED-Reading Teacher.
Madison Wescott, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean’s List, Political Sci-Public Law-B.A.
Dylan Williamson, College of Business Dean’s List, Accountancy.
Savanna, Illinois
Kaelyn Phelps, College of Visual and Performing Arts Dean’s List, Art and Design Education.
Sterling, Illinois
Ian Casten, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean’s List, Coms-Media Studies – B.A.,
Chan Dang, College of Business Dean’s List, Business Administration – B.S.
Gabriel Fiorini, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean’s List, Journalism – B.S.
Ashley Gale, College of Visual and Performing Arts Dean’s List, Dance Performance – B.F.A.
Breann Rosengren, College of Business Dean’s List, Accountancy.
Jenna Truesdell, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean’s List, Biological Sciences – B.S.
Anne-Marie Wadsworth, College of Visual and Performing Arts Dean’s List, Art Studio.
