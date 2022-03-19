Hello fellow foodies! My name is Jennifer Graf and I have been working non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking.
Seriously though, when COVID-19 hit, I was concerned about our local small eateries and found their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring. Now each Saturday, I provide Herald readers with different eating options that include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home.
On a recent Sunday evening, it was easy to talk my husband into trying something close by and new to us. We decided to try out Springers in Fulton, Illinois for dinner. Formerly the site of the Paddlewheel located on the main drag of downtown Fulton, Springers is creating its own vibe. A friendly little bar that the owners are cheering up with their own touches, we were very comfortable and decided to have dinner there.
They’ve proclaimed their Jalapeno poppers as distinctive and tasty. They nailed it! More than enough for two of us, we both gave this appetizer a hearty thumbs up! We also ordered cheeseburger baskets and they were both very good. And filling.
Working hard at making this bar their own, I would recommend giving them a try. Friendly, casual and the food, it’s definitely worth going back again.
Don’t want to go out? Here’s something to try
Chicken noodle soup! Who doesn’t like chicken noodle soup? Have a cold? Chicken noodle soup. Main meal at home? Chicken noodle soup. So easy to make and tasty, too.
This is such a simple and well-received dish, anyone can make it! I opted for the homemade noodles sold at Sweetheart Bakery in Clinton. Try and get out of there without some sweet delicacy, I dare you!
At any rate, pick up the noodles, purchase shredded, skinless chicken (either frozen or you can purchase a whole cooked one at the store and shred yourself), a package of carrots, a small cubed onion, chicken stock, add your own personal seasoning choices and you’re good to go!
The whole cooking process takes about 45 minutes. Whenever I cook a soup, or chili for that matter, I bring to a boil while stirring. Then shut off the heat and let it sit for an hour. I then go back and boil again so it congeals a little more.
Added options are celery and if you cook it really thick, serve over mashed potatoes. This will provide you with plenty to share and will definitely stick to your ribs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.