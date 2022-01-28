January will soon be over and warm outdoor weather is on its way. Weight loss resolutions seem to go by the wayside at this time. This is the time when people realize losing weight is too hard.
Why? Based on psychological research if a person doesn’t see a significant difference in quick weight loss they get frustrated and quit. Have you already quit? What if there was a great way to lose a lot of weight safely in a short period of time.
Weight loss companies state on their website at the very bottom in small print that a person will lose between 1 and 2 pounds per week. The true researched amount is 1 to 1.8 pounds per week. Spokespeople explain they lose 25, 50 or 100 pounds on the program but never say how long it took them. Why? Because a person only loses between 1 and 2 pounds a week it would take 13 weeks (3 months and 1 week) to lose 25 pounds and knowing this no one would ever begin the program.
These companies depend on a never ending cycle of people starting and stopping their diet because they get frustrated since it takes months to lose 25 pounds. You may have started one or more national weight loss programs and quit due to frustration. What is the definition of insanity? Doing the same thing over and over expecting different results.
Frustration doesn’t have to happen during a weight loss program. I developed a weight loss program that identifies each individual's blood and urine chemistry to make recommendations based on the individual patient. This increases optimal fast, safe and effective weight loss. With the onset of COVID I was prompted to develop a weight loss program that would allow patients to see significant weight loss in a short period of time without exercise, nasty prepackaged meals, shakes and bars. This program was designed to help my father during COVID times who was a morbidly obese, parpalegic, wheelchair bound, diabetic and on 21 medications. My father couldn’t exercise so I needed to create a program where the individual didn’t have to exercise and was still able to lose large sums of weight in 6 weeks. The Doctor Supervised Weight Loss Program (DSWLP) was developed and all patients who have gone through the program have lost 20 - 53 pounds in 6 weeks. Yes, you read that correctly. Since the DSWLP inception everyone has completed the program in 6 weeks and lost more weight than any of the national programs could ever dream of producing.
I believe that all disease stems from being overweight, obese or morbidly obese. Research indicates weight is the precursor to many disease states. Supervision by a doctor trained in weight loss promotes optimal patient success.
If you are looking for a highly successful weight loss program consider attending an informational presentation for the Doctor Supervised Weight Loss Program on January 31 at 6 p.m. at my office next to Culver’s. Call 563-241-8760 to reserve your seat.
