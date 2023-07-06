THOMSON, Ill. — Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge has announced that applications for the special deer hunts at Lost Mound are available.
Two managed deer hunts, one for youths ages 10-17 and one for adults with a disability, are conducted within designated closed areas of Lost Mound. All hunters must be accompanied by an adult able-bodied attendant that is capable of tracking and retrieving a deer.
The application period extends from July 1 through July 31 and is open to residents and non-residents. All applications will be entered into a random drawing for 35 hunt sites on Aug. 9.
All hunters, attendants and any accompanying individuals must attend the mandatory hunt site check in and scout day that corresponds with their hunt.
Youth Hunt check in will be Nov. 4 or Nov. 17, and adults with a disability hunt check in will be Nov. 10. The location will be the Lost Mound Unit equipment storage building, 3159 Crim Drive, Savanna, Illinois.
The youth hunt will be Nov. 18-19, which coincides with the Illinois Firearms Deer First Season. An unfilled Illinois Youth deer permit or Jo Daviess County deer permit must be obtained and brought to the orientation. All youths must show certification of completion of a state-approved hunter safety course.
The hunt for adults with a disability will be Nov. 11-12, which is the Saturday-Sunday prior to the Illinois Firearms Deer First Season. A minimum P2a Illinois disability classification (or similar disability certification from non-resident states) is required. Wheelchair-bound and amputee hunters will receive priority selection for hunt sites. A Jo Daviess County deer permit is not needed in order to apply for this hunt, as this permit is provided by the Refuge.
For additional information and copies of the regulations, hunters can call the Refuge Office at (815) 273-2732 or stop in the office at 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson.
