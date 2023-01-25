BELLEVUE — Bring your loved ones to enjoy the moon and sparkling snow on a candle-lighted trail at Bellevue State Park on Valentine’s Day.
Let luminarias light your way along the trails Feb. 14 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. The walk will start near the Nature Center.
The event sponsored by Friends of Bellevue State Park and Jackson County Conservation. Dress for the weather. This event is free and open to all ages. For more information, contact the conservation office at (563) 652-3783.
