CLINTON - The Clinton Zone of Lutheran Women's Missionary League recently held their rally at St. John Lutheran Church.
Information was given on the upcoming National LWML Convention in Milwaukee in June. Sheryl Zinda will be the zone representative. The convention will be live-streamed for those who are unable to attend.
The fall retreat is being planned for Sept. 8 and 9 at Camp Lo-Dis-E-Ca. More information will be included in the ALIVE publication and on the website. The District Convention will be June 21 and 22, 2024 at the Cedar Rapids Marriott.
Everyone is invited to the fall rally Oct. 14 at Trinity in Clinton. The Ladies Aid group will be celebrating its 90th anniversary and the Eventide group will celebrate its 70th anniversary.
