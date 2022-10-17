CHARLOTTE – The Clinton Zone of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League recently held a rally in Charlotte.
Pastor Dodgers shared pictures of his trip to Greece. The business meeting was opened and information was shared on the district convention held recently in Cedar Falls.
A new budget was approved and the list of projects is available. The national convention will be June 22 to 25, 2023 in Milwaukee. More information will be available at a later date.
Martha Hartwig spoke of the Liberian family she and her husband have been involved with. She shared plans to attend a leadership academy in St. Louis and work toward promoting the 2022-2023 mission grants.
Patti Christiansen was elected president and Sheryl Zinda was elected vice president.
Everyone was invited to the Spring LWML Rally on April 15, 2023 at St. John’s in Clinton.
