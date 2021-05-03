CLINTON — The Clinton Zone of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League recently held their spring rally at Grace Lutheran Church in DeWitt.
A mission report was given and plans are underway for the 2022 Iowa East District LWML Convention on June 10 and 11 in Cedar Falls, hosted by the Waterloos Zone.
The National LWML convention will be this summer in Lexington, Kentucky.
Information was given on a one-day retreat this fall to be held at Camp I-O-Dis-E-Ca. Invitation and registration forms will be available in the summer issue of Alive magazine. Immanuel Lutheran Grace of Grand Mound will host the Fall Rally. No date has been set yet.
