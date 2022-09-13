CLINTON — The “Good News” at Lyons United Methodist Church on Sunday was the 185th anniversary of the church, but the service that morning was the last to be held at 2118 N. Second St. before transitioning to Trinity United Methodist Church at 1605 13th Ave. North.
The two churches have decided to combine congregations. The 13th Avenue North location is smaller but has recently been renovated. Lyons United Methodist Church choir member, Kathy Youmens Driscoll, says the location on North Second Street will soon be in need of electrical and other work. The building will be put up for sale. The transition is expected to be completed later this fall.
Service on this rainy Sunday began with the ringing of the church bell. Jim Eggers spoke to a nearly full church.
“Welcome to this special Sunday,” he said. “This special planned service as we celebrate and say goodbye to this special church.”
Communion was given by Pastor Jeff Bixby and the Rev. Doug Cue, assisted by Joanne Griffin and Grace Knapper, followed by Children’s Time with Pastor Christine Minor-Heilig. Joined by several of the children present, she sat with them at the front of the church and reminded them they’re the future of the Church. Each was given a glow-in-the-dark cross as a gift.
Minor-Heilig then spoke to the congregation as a whole, reminiscing on her years of experiences from her time as pastor there from 2000 to 2007, noting the beautiful Christmas Eve services and numerous special occasions, weddings, baptism, funerals, confirmation classes of which she was a part, as well as a story in which a person, with a machete, had hidden inside the church.
Cue took the pulpit at the conclusion of the service and offered his advice.
“Remember where you’re from,” he said, “because it will say something about where you’re going, about the next 185.”
He then asked the congregation to raise their hands as he led them through the declaration of deconsecration.
“This building, having been consecrated and named the name Lyons United Methodist Church,” he said, “together with the land on which it stands and all objects remaining, we now deconsecrate and release for any honorable use. We declare that it is no longer the place of meeting of a United Methodist congregation.”
A reception followed the service, offering cake, punch, and photos, records, books, and letters from the church’s history that filled both the Sunday School room and the Fellowship Hall downstairs.
The church began in 1837, when a group of seven, which was collectively referred to as the Sunday School, met in the log cabin home of postmaster Frederick Hess. It’s considered the first organized church in Clinton County.
In March 1851, it was decided that a new designated meeting place would be built and $674 was raised for the project. Construction began in the spring of 1856. In September 1857, the church was completed, along with what was the tallest steeple in Iowa at the time, and named the First Methodist Episcopal Church of Lyons. The building had ultimately cost $8,000 and included the church bell for $240.
Fire destroyed the church in 1892. As told by Minor-Heilig during Sunday’s service, the pastor at the time, Pastor G.R. Manning, had run into the burning building in an attempt to save the Bible when the church bell fell from the belfry and very nearly fell on the pastor.
The congregation rebuilt the church, a larger place of worship at the same site as the first building. The structure was completed in September 1893 at the cost of $11,000.
In 1914, it was recorded that the church had 219 members with 118 children filling 10 Sunday School classes. In 1931, the congregation had grown to 232 members and 228 children who composed 11 Sunday School classes, besides two adult classes. Th church at the time also had seven different choirs.
In April 1965, when the Mississippi River crested at nearly 25 feet and flooded the city, as Minor-Heilig tells it, rowboats belonging to church members who were dedicated to attending the service were lined up in front of the church.
During the Rev. John Lippencott’s term as pastor, from 1969 to 1971, the foundation of the bell tower that had partially collapsed into the alley north of the church was repaired. In the summer of the next year, the top of the decaying structure was removed and the historic bell was situated instead on the front yard of the church.
In 1977, fire destroyed the house that sat north of the church. The area is now the church’s parking lot. Then, in 1995, another fire occurred in the church’s office, this one caused by a lightning strike.
The year 2017 brought the merging of Lyons United Methodist Church and Trinity United Methodist Church. Together, they became Lyons Trinity United Methodist Church, which joined Low Moor United Methodist Church and DeWitt United Methodist Church in sharing a pastor in August — Pastor Jeff Bixby, who is Lyons United Methodist Church’s 70th pastor.
After the church has transitioned to its new location, Bixby will lead the congregation as it continues to work to accomplish a mission of meeting the needs of all by working harmoniously for the Lord through Christian study, example and love.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.