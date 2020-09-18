CAMANCHE — Gene and Pat May of Camanche will celebrate their 60th anniversary Sept. 23. They were married September 23, 1960 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. They are the parents of 1 daughter Kelli (Dan) Krenz of Galena. Gene is retired as a railroad engineer. Pat is a homemaker.
