Scammers use many different means to steal money from their victims. They persuade people to go and buy gift cards, then reveal the access codes printed on those cards. Criminals pressure their victims to go to Bitcoin kiosks and purchase Bitcoin, and deposit it to the criminal’s Bitcoin wallet.
Other crooks make charges to the credit or debit cards of their victims. Peer to peer payment apps, like Venmo, Zelle, or Cashapp, see more and more use as means of money transfer in scams.
But despite the speed and ease of moving money using these digital and electronic methods, fraudsters never gave up on good old hard cash. Convincing victims to send cash in the mail is a technique we hear more about, even with all the available, quicker ways to accomplish theft.
A Clinton woman recently came so very close to losing $29,000 of her savings in a cash scam. Sharon’s story is worth telling because it offers several lessons for us. Sharon’s trouble began as she used her laptop computer to search for cookie recipes. Instead of help with oatmeal raisin, Sharon saw her laptop lock up, and display a message telling her to call the number on the screen for help from Microsoft.
Well, the number Sharon dialed did not call Microsoft. Instead she reached two imposters. Sharon even today has a hard time figuring out what happened, but we know Sharon allowed them access to her laptop, and her online banking. These crooks manipulated Sharon’s online banking and made it appear somehow Sharon owed them $29,000. They pressured her until she went to her credit union and withdrew the cash. The imposters gave Sharon a story to tell the credit union to account for the large withdrawal, and told her to package the cash in aluminum foil and box it up, then take it to a UPS pickup location. Sharon did that. The imposters gave Sharon another story to tell at the UPS location.
So far, this looks pretty bad for Sharon, right? She blew through every red flag, red light, or warning about this scam. But someone saved the day for Sharon. Sharon took her package of cash to Ace Hardware in Clinton, for deposit with UPS. She gave the package to Dave and Denise Larsen, the owners of the hardware store.
Sharon told Dave and Denise the phony story the crooks gave to her. But that story did not ring true for the Larsens. They questioned Sharon, asking if she packaged cash. She denied it, but insisted the package needed to get to New Jersey by the next morning. Dave Larsen took the parcel, and Sharon left.
But Dave flagged the parcel in the UPS system, asking for its inspection. UPS is a private carrier, and sets their own rules as to what they allow for shipment. And something they do not allow for shipment is cash. So a UPS security supervisor in the Quad-Cities opened the parcel, saw the cash, and stopped shipment. Sharon got her money back.
What are the lessons?
UPS and Fedex also, don’t ship cash. Anyone telling you to box up cash and ship it is a crook.
This community has folks who are willing to help out and look out for others. The people at Ace Hardware are Exhibit One to show us that. If you find yourself telling lies to your neighbors to move money, you are getting scammed.
Don’t panic if your computer contracts a virus and locks up. Never call the “help” number you will see on the display. Reach out to someone you know and trust for advice on what to do next.
Talking to someone you know and trust is a very good idea whenever an unfamiliar situation comes up, not just as it concerns a computer issue, but especially when it involves transferring money to people you don’t know.
Who can you ask? Banks and credit unions are always helpful. Law enforcement is a good resource. Talk to your family. Almost every scam I see could be prevented if the victim reached out for advice before committing their money.
CONTACT SENIORS VS. CRIME
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us
Randy Meier is the director of Seniors vs. Crime, which operates in conjunction with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
