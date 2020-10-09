DEWITT — DeWitt resident Sally Banowetz died in late August, but she and her husband, Paul’s, memory will live on through a memorial endowment fund in her honor.
The Banowetzes had 15 children, 40 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren, and the family wanted to create a lasting legacy to honor their parents by establishing the Paul and Sally Banowetz Family Scholarship Fund with the LincolnWay Community Foundation. Memorial gifts to the endowment fund are invested and will provide an ongoing annual source of funding for a scholarship, said the foundation’s executive director, Pat Henricksen.
Sally was an avid quilter and baker. She and her husband loved square dancing and attended many state and national square dance conventions. Sally enjoyed family motorcycle rides and playing cards. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph Guild and St. Joseph Altar and Rosary Society.
Growing up, both Sally and Paul received an eighth-grade education from the small country schools they attended, but later went back to school as adults to get their high school diplomas.
“Our mother was such a loving person and she devoted her entire life to caring for others, including her large family, assisting the elderly and providing hospice care to end-of-life patients. What better way to honor her and our father than to establish a scholarship fund in their name to help others in our community who are in need?” said son Leon Banowetz. “Growing up we relied on scholarships to help fund our educations and now being able to pay it forward to future generations is a tremendous gift.”
The Banowetz family joins many other DeWitt-area residents who have chosen to honor the lives of people they care about through a memorial fund.
“When a loved one passes away, many families and friends wish to create a lasting legacy in honor of his or her life,” Henricksen said. “Making the decision of which charity or charities should receive can be daunting during this time of loss. A memorial endowment fund at the Community Foundation gives you the time to consider how best to represent your loved one’s passions and interests.”
Memorial endowment gifts of $50 or more are eligible for a 25% Endow Iowa state tax credit.
Donations in Sally’s honor can be made to the Paul & Sally Banowetz Family Scholarship Fund at dbqfoundation.org/banowetz or by mail to Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, 700 Locust St., Suite 195, Dubuque, IA 52001.
An affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, the LincolnWay Community Foundations assists in charitable projects and programs that contribute to the quality of life in rural Clinton County. The foundation provides grants, scholarships, tax benefits and administration services to organizations, churches, schools and individuals with charitable intent in Calamus, Charlotte, Delmar, DeWitt, Goose Lake, Grand Mound Lost Nation, Welton and Wheatland. For more, visit dbqfoundation.org/lincolnway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.