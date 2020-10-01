CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is continuing to offer free, virtual versions of its Healthy Expectations: Pregnancy, Birth and Beyond prenatal class as well as its breastfeeding class in the coming months.
Virtual Healthy Expectations: Pregnancy, Birth and Beyond, will be offered free to expectant mothers and their support persons Saturday, Nov. 7. Class is from 9 a.m. to noon. The Saturday class is a complete, four-part course offered through Zoom. It covers physical changes during pregnancy, the labor process, the delivery process and life with baby following delivery. Registration is required by calling 244-3917 or emailing mackeel@mercyhealth.com. Registrants will need to provide their name, email address and phone number.
Upcoming Virtual Breastfeeding Classes will be offered free via Zoom on Monday, Oct. 19 and Monday, Dec. 7 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by a certified lactation consultant and are designed to help new mothers have an enjoyable, pain-free and easy breastfeeding experience. Registration is required by calling 244-3917 or emailing mackeel@mercyhealth.com. Registrants will need to provide their name, email address and phone number.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.