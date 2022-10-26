CLINTON — The Clinton community now has expanded access to neurological care through telehealth services from MercyOne Clinton Medical Center.
This new service enables patients suffering stroke to be seen quickly by neuroscience experts through remote video.
“MercyOne pursued telehealth as a solution because there is a continued shortfall in neurologists in Iowa and across the United States as a whole,” said Stephen Nielson, digital health manager at MercyOne.
Teleneurological services are available in Clinton through inpatient rounding, where physicians visit patients’ rooms and provide them with remote access to a neurological specialist for an assessment to diagnose, treat or manage conditions affecting the brain. During an emergency, the platform provides quick and easy access to a neurologist to provide efficient and rapid medical care.
MercyOne first offered telehealth for patients who prefer virtual visits with their physicians. Access to telehealth services is not only available for patients who need neurological care but also for those who need behavioral health care, primary care, and more. For more information on accessing MercyOne’s experts through telehealth, visit MercyOne.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.