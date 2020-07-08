CLINTON — Attaining weight loss goals can be challenging, and MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is offering a comprehensive weight loss program that includes lifestyle education, medically supervised weight loss and bariatric surgery to help people achieve their goals.
Community members are invited to a free virtual presentation at 5:30 p.m. July 21 from advanced GI, bariatric and general surgeon Dr. Amar Chiruvella, and internal medicine/obesity medicine specialist Dr. Tamilselvi Periasamy.
These physicians specialize in helping people lose significant amounts of weight and will discuss options available at MercyOne Clinton to help people manage their weight and achieve weight loss goals.
The presentation will be offered virtually via Zoom (or phone) and will cover topics such as:
- Managing your weight with lifestyle modifications like diet and exercise.
- What is medically supervised weight loss?
- Benefits of medically supervised weight loss.
- What are the differences between the two bariatric surgery options: sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass?
- Who qualifies for bariatric surgery and what is the process for having this procedure?
To register for this free presentation, call Lori Leipold, MercyOne Clinton Marketing, at 244-7526 or email lori.leipold@mercyhealth.com by July 15. Provide your name, email address and phone number and you'll be emailed a Zoom invitation to the presentation.
