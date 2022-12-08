CLINTON – RiverChor and Gateway-area singers will present Clinton’s annual performance of “Messiah” at 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at Zion Lutheran Church, 439 Third Ave. South.
The group will celebrate 91 years of performing Handel’s work with the entire Christmas portion, followed by several more selections and concluding in a resounding “Hallelujah”!
The tradition was begun in 1931 by Rev. Frederick Schoenbohn and a group of singers called the Apollo Choral Society. Over the years, community singers have been directed by Jim Winn, John DeHaan, Dorothy Rathje, Mark Kapusinski, and Rob Engelson. This year, the baton passes to Karl Wolf, recently retired choral director of Clinton High School. The pianist is Christine Holmer, organist at Zion Lutheran and former director of music at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
“We are excited to present ‘Messiah’ in concert again. While we have maintained the annual tradition with Sing-Alongs, this will be the first formal ‘Messiah’ concert presented in Clinton since 2018,” said Brooke Logan, RiverChor manager and organizer of the event. “We have singers who are marking 50 years of participation, and some who are looking at this work for the very first time. We invite you to take a break from your hectic holiday schedule to enjoy their efforts and the retelling of the Christmas story through song.”
Admission is free. Offerings are welcome and appreciated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.