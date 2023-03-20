MORRISON, Ill. — The Morrison Ecumenical Chorus will present the Lent and Easter portions of G.F. Handel’s “Messiah” on Palm Sunday, April 2, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 601 N. Jackson St. in Morrison.
The concert, which is sponsored by the Morrison Ministers Council, begins at 7 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken to cover expenses with any extra funds going to the Ministers Council to help with their activities.
The chorus is under the direction of Kathy Janicek, choir director at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Morrison, and is accompanied by Christine Holmer of Clinton.
Soloists include Connie Swanson-DeSpain and Elizabeth Yaklich, sopranos; Sara Dunne, alto; Eric Phend and Luke VanderBleek, tenors; Mark Kapusinski, bass; and Ben Logan, trumpet.
Handel’s iconic oratorio was first performed in Morrison under the direction of Louise Mathew in 1956. Since then, it has been presented in even-numbered years as part of Morrison’s Easter traditions.
This performance will be the first one since 2018 due to cancellations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The singers have been rehearsing since January and are excited to share their music with the community.
