MORRISON, Ill. — The United Methodist Church of Morrison will hold worship services at Rockwood State Park at 10 a.m. Aug. 28.
Congregations from Fenton and Leon will be guests.
The service will be led by Pastor Sun-ah of Morrison and her husband, Pastor Peter, of the Fenton and Leon churches. There will be a choir made of congregants of the three churches, hymn singing and communion.
Following the service, there will be a time of fellowship and a picnic lunch for all. Table service and drinks will be provided.
All must bring a lawn chair for the service, however.
